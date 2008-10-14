|[Learning while mobile]
|Resources available for teaching and learning using mobile phones by jonnyf
|October 14, 2008, 04:24:55 PM
|[News & Events]
|Handheld Learning Awards - Winners by stu_mob
|October 14, 2008, 10:17:05 AM
|[General Discussion]
|Twitter at Handheld Learning 2008 by MAMK
|October 13, 2008, 10:37:42 PM
|[General Discussion]
|Thoughts on Handheld Learning 2008 by davew
|October 12, 2008, 08:46:44 PM
|[News & Events]
|Google unveil G1 Google Phone by jont
|October 12, 2008, 07:48:08 PM
|[News & Events]
|Jeanne Meister
|Jet Blue University: A Case For Web 2.0 Experimentation
|Oct, 14, 2008, 9:01 PM
|Ewan McIntosh
|danah boyd on handheld social networking
|Oct, 14, 2008, 3:57 PM
|James Clay
|Reflections on Handheld Learning 2008
|Oct, 14, 2008, 12:39 PM
|James Clay
|Quick interview with Steve and Mark (audio/mpeg 1.26MB )
|Oct, 14, 2008, 11:59 AM
|James Clay
|Are we playing games?
|Oct, 14, 2008, 10:37 AM
|Merlin John
|Derek Robertson zaps his way to special award
|Oct, 13, 2008, 4:39 PM
|James Clay
|Here at Handheld Learning 2008 in the Pecha Kucha
|Oct, 13, 2008, 3:18 PM
October 15, 2008, 04:04:20 AM
