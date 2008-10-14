In January 2007, the Rt Hon Jim Knight, Minister of State for Schools announced ‘The Home Access Taskforce’, charged to consider and advise on the ways in which home access to technology can be delivered for all school-aged children in England. It was said that more than one million children did not have computer technology or access to the internet in the home, thus perpetuating the social and digital divide that disadvantages many children.

Nobody should argue against the aim of bridging digital divides.